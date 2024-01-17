MAH CET LLB 2024: Registrations for 5 year programme to start tomorrow, check fee, documents, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AH CET 2024 LLB 5-year application process begins tomorrow

MAH CET LLB 2024 registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra is set to commence the registration process for the LLB-5 year programme tomorrow, January 18. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit the application forms at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The registration window will close on February 8. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit their application forms successfully.

How to apply for MAH CET LLB 2024 5 year programme?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org

Click on the 'registration' flashing on the homepage

Register yourself by providing essential details

Fill out the application form carefully after successful registration process

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on submit

Take a printout of the MAH CET LLB 2024 registration form confirmation page for future reference

Documents to be uploaded

Scanned images of passport size photographs and signature

Mark sheets of qualifying examination

Identity card (Voter ID or Aadhar Card)

A valid and personal email ID, contact number

Online payment option (Credit card/debit card/ net banking/UPI)

Application fee

While submitting the online applications, the general candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000 whereas the SC/ST/PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs. 800 as an application fee. The fee can be paid through debit/credit/online banking, or other modes.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the MAH CET LLB 2024 5-year programme, the candidate should have completed 12th from recognized boards with a minimum of 45% marks while this criteria for reserved category candidates is 40% in the qualification marks. Candidates should be either state residents or Maharashtra natives. Students whose parents, or guardians are union government employees working in the state are also eligible to apply. Students from contested territories of Maharashtra and Karnataka may also apply.