MAH CET Law 2023 registration: Last date extended for LLB 5 year counselling process, Here's easy steps

MAH CET Law 2023 registration last date extended

MAH CET Law 2023 counselling process: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has extended the last date for registration of MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023. Earlier, the last date for submission was June 22. All those who have yet not registered for the counselling process can do so before the closure of the application window. The MH CET CAP application can be filled out through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or lllb5cap23.mahacet.org for admission to the integrated LLB programme.

The CET exam for the LLB 5 years course was conducted on April 20, 2023 at various exam centres. All those candidates who are eligible to appear in the counselling process and have yet not registered for the counselling process can do so before the closure of the application window.

MAH CET Law 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell- cetcell.mahacet.org and llb5cap23.mahacet.org Click on the new candidate registration tab Fill out all the details including registration number, roll number etc Upload documents in the prescribed format Select the programme and collgeof your choice Go through the registration form and click on the final submission Download Maharashtra CET LLB counselling application form and save it for future reference

Direct link to register for the counselling process

The candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of etcell.mahacet.org or lllb5cap23.mahacet.org for the latest updates regarding the admission process. As of now, the exam authority has not revealed that is there is any change in the registration process or not.