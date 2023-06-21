ICAR PG PhD exam date 2023 out on icar.nta.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICAR PG PhD exam date 2023 PDF

ICAR PG PhD exam date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR Entrance Exam dates [AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2023 for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2023-24. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of nta.ac.in, icar.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on July, 9 in approx. 89 Cities across the country. The candidates will be able to check the city intimation slips and admit cards in due course of time at the official website of ICAR - icar.nta.nic.in.

ALSO READ | Has Darwin's theory been 'Deleted' from NCERT textbooks? Union Education Minister responds

ICAR PG PhD exam date 2023: Admit card date

It is expected that the admit cards for the ICAR PG PhD exam will be allotted one week prior to the exam. The testing agency will share the details about the exam schedule, timings, and other details via admit card. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of NTA and ICAR for the latest updates.

According to the information handout, the exam city centre, one opted shall be changed. Candidates will be able to check their roll number, name, subject, date of birth, gender, exam centre, name, city and category etc.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in

ALSO READ | NCERT Class 10th new syllabus 2023: Now, Evolution and Periodic table removed from CBSE science textbooks

ICAR PG PhD exam pattern

ICAR AIEEA 2023 exam will be 2 hours. The question paper will be of 120 multiple choices objective type of questions, each of which has four options. Each corrctly answered multiple choice objective type of question was awarded 4 marks while for each incorrectly answered multiple choice objective type, 1 mark is deducted. No marks are awarded for unattempted questions in the exam.