NCERT Class 10th new syllabus 2023: Now, Evolution and Periodic table removed from CBSE science textbooks

NCERT Class 10th new syllabus: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has now decided to remove the periodic table, democracy, and sources of energy chapters from the class 10th chemistry textbooks.

Charles Darwin's chapters on evolution, the origin of life on Earth, human evolution, and inheritance, as well as the chapter on the periodic classification of elements, have all been cut from Class 10 CBSE science textbooks. Here's the list of the chapters removed from Class 10 books.

Science

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Chapter 16: Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

Democratic Politics - 1

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 6: Political Parties

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

According to the NCERT, due to a brief rationalization of the curriculum, these chapters were not taught during the pandemic. The chapter has been renamed "Heredity" from "Heredity and Evolution".

If students wish to study all these topics, they may opt for the relevant subject in Class 11 and 12. In India, Class 10th is the last year in which science is taught as a compulsory subject. Only those who opt to study chemistry in 11th and 12th will learn about the periodic table.

In class 12th, there is already Darwin's theory in the curriculum so there should not be such false propaganda, said Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar.

Scientists and teachers had written an open letter expressing concern over the rationalization exercise. Richard Dawkins, a British biologist and author of The Selfish Gene, claimed in a tweet that the BJP is "a tragic affront to India's secular beginnings." He also shared an article and tweeted, Modi’s BJP is a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings. Hinduism is at least as ridiculous as Islam. Between them, these two idiotic religions have betrayed the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi.

On the other side, UK based Forensic Anthropology expert Dr. Namrata Datta, said, India will be forced into dark ages if not act now.