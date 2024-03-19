ICAI to release revised schedule of CA May 2024 today, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICAI, CA May 2024 Exam revised schedule today

ICAI Exam Date 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the revised schedule for the CA May exams today (March 19). According to the official schedule, ICAI CA Exam 2024 dates will be announced by this evening. However, the institute has not specified the exact time of announcing the new schedule of the exams. Candidates can download CA's new schedule from the official website, icai.org.

The decision to revise the ICAI CA Exam Date 2024 was taken after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. With this in mind, the institute will release a revised schedule on its official website.

The official announcement states, "Today, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, which will take place from April to June 2024." It is noted that the previously mentioned Lok Sabha Election, which will take place across seven stages, is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2024, and end on June 1, 2024. On June 4, 2024, all phases of counting will be completed.

Earlier, the foundation course exam was to be conducted on June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The intermediate group 1 exams were scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7, and the group 2 for May 9, 11, and 13. The final exam was scheduled for May 2, 4, and 6 for group 1, and the group 2 exam was for May 8, 10, and 12.

CA May Exam Centre Details

The institute will conduct the CA May / June 2024 exam at eight overseas exam centres including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat.

Where to check CA Exam 2024 schedule?

Once out, the candidates will be able to check the CA exam 2024 schedule at the official website, icai.org. Candidates are advised to check the official website only.