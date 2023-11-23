KMAT 2023 results out on kmatindia.com, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK KMAT 2023 results declared

KMAT 2023 result: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association has declared the results of the Management Aptitude Test, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the KMAT 2023 exam can download their results using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page available on the official website, kmatindia.com.

How to download KMAT 2023 results?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, kmatindia.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'KMAT 2023 result' available on the homepage

It will redirect you to the result window

Now, enter your login credentials

The result will appear on the screen

Download KMAT 2023 results and save it for future reference

KMAT 2023 result direct download link

What to do if a candidate forgets their application number?

In such a situation, the candidates are required to click on the 'Forgot application number?' link on the result page or contact the helpline number listed on the portal. As per the official website, if a candidate is willing to make changes in the fields of details such as registration number, date of birth etc., they can contact the exam authority by sending an email the modifications to info at jmatindia.com by November 25, 2023. No request will be entertained after the deadline.

This year, the entrance exam was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres in paper pen mode. The exam had around 120 questions which were divided into three sections. The questions were based on verbal ability and reading comprehension section, logical and abstract reasoning, and quantitative ability.

About the exam

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test is a national-level exam which is organized by KPPGCA for admission to nearly 180 AICTE-approved and university-affiliated management institutes in the state. The exam is open to candidates from all regions of India and abroad.

