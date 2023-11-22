AIMA MAT December 2023 exam dates out: Check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIMA MAT December 2023 exam dates out

AIMA MAT December 2023 exam: All India Management Association (AIMA) is all set to conduct the MAT 2023 December exams from December 3 to 17. This exam will be conducted to shortlist the candidates for admission to top-tier business schools in India including BIMTECH, VIT Vellore, Dr DY Patil B-School, and Christ University.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) will be conducted in three testing modes including Paper-Based Test (PBT), Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Internet-Based Test (IBT). The exam body conducts the said exam four times a year to ensure its accessibility and flexibility for candidates coming from diverse backgrounds. The registration process for these testing modes is underway. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the closure of the application process. Candidates can check exam dates, registration last date, and admit card release dates below.

Check Important dates for AIMA MAT 2023 December exam 2023

Test Mode Test Date Registration Ends on Admit Card Release Date CBT (Computer-Based Test) - 1 December 3, 2023 November, 28 November 30 IBT (Internet-Based Test) December 6, 2023 December 3 December 4 PBT (Paper-Based Test) December 9 December 5 December 7 IBT (Internet-Based Test) December 9, 2023 December 6 December 7 CBT (Computer-Based Test) - 2 December 16, 2023 December 11 December 13 IBT (Internet-Based Test) December 17, 2023 December 14 December 15

The performance of the candidate will be evaluated in five distinct sections such as language comprehension, quantitative ability, data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, and Indian and global environment.

ALSO READ | Important Announcement: AILET 2024 Admit Card release date extended, revised schedule inside

ALSO READ | UGC to revamp National Eligibility Test syllabus, expert panel formation in progress