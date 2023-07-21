JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Round 5 seat allocation released at josaa.nic.in, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA 2023 round 5 allocation list out

JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the JoSAA round 5 seat allocation result on July 21. Candidates who have registered for the JoSAA counselling 2023 can check and download the round five allocation list through the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

Applicants will have to log in with their JEE Main application number and password in order to access and download the JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result. Candidates shortlisted in JoSAA 2023 round 5 allotment result are required to exercise freeze, float and slide options against the seat allocation.

According to the counselling schedule, the online reporting window for fee payment, document upload and response by candidates to queries for round 5 will be conducted between July 21 and July 24. The last date to respond to the query against fifth-round seat allocation is July 25. The withdrawal of seat/ exit from seat allocation process will be inducted between July 21 and July 24, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allotment result: How to Check?

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.admissions.nic.in

Click on the 'JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allotment result' link

On the next window, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download JoSAA 2023 round 5 seat allotment result and save it for future reference.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allocation Results: Documents required

Three passport size photographs

Class 12th marksheet

Class 10th mark sheet (for date of birth proof)

Pass certificate (if available)

Provisional seat allotment letter

Undertaking by the candidate

Proof of seat acceptance, fee payment

Photo identity card or Class 12th admit card

JEE Main 2023 admit card

JEE Main 2023 scorecard

