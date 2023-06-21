JEECUP 2023 Correction Window link active; Edit applications at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP 2023 correction window link activated

JEECUP 2023 Correction Window: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), UPJEE 2023 application form correction process today, June 21. Aspirants registered for the JEECUP 2023 examination can make necessary changes in their application form through the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The last date to make changes in the application form is June 27, 2023. The Council will soon announce the JEE Polytechnic exam date. JEECUP is conducting the entrance exam for providing admissions in polytechnic and post-diploma in industrial safety programmes offered by various government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh state. The application process was conducted between March 6 and June 20, 2023.

JEECUP 2023 Application Form: Steps to Edit Application

Applicants can follow the steps provided here to make changes in their JEECUP 2023 Application Form.

Step 1: Go to the official JEECUP 2023 website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "Correction in Application Form for Joint Entrance Examination.."

Step 3: On the next window, log in with your application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Edit the application form and save the changes.

Step 5: Review the application form and submit it.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future use.

