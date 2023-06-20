JEECUP 2023 Registration ends today; Corrections in particulars from June 21

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP 2023 Application form Correction link to be activated tomorrow

JEECUP 2023 Correction Window: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), UPJEE 2023 registration process today, June 20. Interested candidates can fill the JEECUP 2023 application form through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Applicants are allowed to apply for maximum three groups, one in group- A, one in Group- E1 or E2 and one in rest other groups- B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8. UP JEE Polytechnic exam is being held for aspirants seeking admission to polytechnic and post-diploma in industrial safety programmes offered by various government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh state.

JEECUP 2023 Correction Window will open tomorrow

The Council will activate the UPJEE 2023 correction window link tomorrow, June 21. All those candidates who have successfully applied for the JEECUP 2023 will be able to edit their application form till June 27, 2023. The application process for UP Polytechnic entrance examination was started on March 6. However, the last date to submit the application form was deferred multiple times. The JEECUP 2023 exam date will be announced soon.

JEECUP 2023 Application Fee

Candidates who belong to General or OBC category will have to Rs 300 as a registration fee, whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will have to pay Rs 200 as registration fee.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to apply online

Candidates can follow the step-by guide given here to fill the UP JEE (Polytechnic) Application Form 2023.

Go to the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the 'UP JEE registration' link on the homepage. Thoroughly read the instructions and fill the online application form. Upload required documents and pay the application fee. Finally, submit the JEECUP application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

