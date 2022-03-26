PostponeJEEMains2022 floods Twitter; aspirants worried over JEE Main, board exam dates | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2022 aspirants are demanding to postpone exams till all major board exams are over

Highlights NTA had revised the schedule for JEE Mains and had postponed the exams by a week

Despite postponement, JEE Mains 2022 are falling in between some board exams

Students have now voiced their concerns and demands regarding JEE Mains 2022 on Twitter

JEE Mains 2022 and its clash with the board exam has taken Twitter by storm. Students who are preparing for their board exams, as well as for the Joint Entrance Examination 2022 say the decision to conduct JEE Mains 2022 in between the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 board exams has left them worried.

In a revised schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, 2022. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 will begin on April 26, 2022.

While there is no direct clash between the dates for JEE Mains 2022 and board exams, students believe writing the JEE Mains in between the board exams may lead to poor performance in both.

Now, students are demanding the NTA to postpone JEE Mains, till at least all major board exams are over. For a fair decision, students have also been asking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene.

JEE Main 2022 schedule was revised by NTA -- Here's why

The NTA had received a representation from several student groups and stakeholders, seeking changes in the JEE Mains exam dates. The representation was submitted to avoid a direct clash with the board exams. The NTA then decided to postpone the JEE Main 2022 by a week.

Postpone JEE Mains 2022 - Key concerns raised by students

Last year, the JEE Mains was held in four sessions. However, this year, the authorities have returned to the original format. Students have thus pointed out that two attempts may not be enough.

Conducting the JEE Mains in the middle of board exams will make it impossible for students to prepare for both simultaneously, thus leading to poor performance in both

Centers for board exams and JEE Mains may be in different cities, which would make it impossible for students to travel and come back for further exams

Students say they had prepared for the JEE Mains in accordance with four attempts. Last-minute reduction in the number of attempts (from 4 to 2) has become a base of anxiety among students.

A section of students have been mulling dropout due to the sudden changes, which would affect their career immensely

Ever since the JEE Mains are conducted, there has always been a gap of at least 86 days between the first and last session, which, this year has been reduced to mere 19 days, leaving little room for corrections in ranks, percentile, etc.

As per the official announcement, the JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21, while session 2 will be from May 24 to 29.

JEE Mains 2022 - What students demand

Considering the above points, students are now requesting the NTA and the education minister to restore four attempts for JEE Mains

In case four attempts aren't an option, the two attempts should be given after the completion of all major board exams

There should be a gap of a minimum of 35 days between the two sessions, to allow students from all boards to look into their ranks and percentile

JEE Main 2022 papers will have two sections — A and B. Section A will have multiple-choice questions and section B will consist of numerical-type questions. For each correct response, candidates will get four marks while for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted. Hence, the introduction of negative marking can affect the marks of the students

Postpone JEE Mains - Students take Twitter by storm

