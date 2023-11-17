JEE Main 2024 Update: Abu Dhabi now an Official Exam Venue, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEE Main 2024 Goes Global: Abu Dhabi Exam Center Added

JEE Main 2024 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important update regarding the addition of Abu Dhabi as an Examination City for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024. The detailed notice in this regard can be read at the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

The official notice reads, 'Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of Abu Dhabi, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an Examination City for the JEE (Main) – 2024. Here it may be noted that the cities of Dubai and Sharjah are already examination Cities for the JEE (Main) – 2024.

Registration for the online Application Forms of the Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) – 2024 is already in process at the official website of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ ). The last date to submit online applications is November 30.

According to the notice, all those who have already submitted their online applications and now wish to change their JEE Main exam city 2024 can do so during the correction period. The exact schedule of the correction period will be intimated in due course.

Helpline numbers have been shared

The testing agency has shared helpline numbers for the convenience of the candidates. According to the notice, candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in in case of any difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2024. Candidates may visit the official website of NTA for further clarification.

ALSO READ | Mining Ministry invites nominations for National Geoscience Awards 2023, check eligibility, how to apply

ALSO READ | UGC NET December 2023 subject-wise exam dates announced at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check schedule PDF