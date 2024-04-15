JEE advanced 2024 practice test for papers 1 and 2 out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE advanced 2024 practice test for papers 1 and 2 released at jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) has uploaded the practice tests for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 on its official website. These test papers for papers 1 and 2 have been uploaded. All those who are going to appear in the said exam can download it from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The institute will conduct JEE Advanced to select candidates for admission into undergraduate courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). This year, the exam is scheduled for May 26. The admit cards for the same will be out on May 17. The institute will release the provisional answer keys on June 3 and the results on June 9.

Registrations underway

The registration procedure for JEE Advanced 2024 is underway. All those who have yet to submit their application forms can do so before May 7. Those who rank among the top 2,50,000 in the BE/BTech JEE Main Paper 1 will be eligible to appear in the upcoming JEE advanced exam. The last date to register for the upcoming engineering entrance exam is May 7.

Exam Pattern

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be for 3 hours (180 minutes). For PWD category candidates, it will be 4 hours (240 minutes). During the exam, the candidates are required to log in with their JEE advanced roll number, and password. They will be allowed to switch languages (English and Hindi) during the exam.

What is the need for practice papers?

JEE advanced practice papers are simulated exams that mimic the actual entrance exam. Taking to these exams, the students will get an idea of the exam format, identify areas for improvement, and develop test-taking skills. Individuals can go through these papers directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

IIT JEE advanced paper 1

IIT JEE advanced paper 2