Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Live tv
IIT JAM 2024 Result to be announced on THIS date! check latest updates

IIT JAM 2024 Result will be declared soon. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the Joint Admission Test in Masters or JAM 2024 results will be able to download their results from the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 12:07 IST
IIT JAM 2024 Result soon
Image Source : PIXABAY IIT JAM 2024 Result soon

IIT JAM 2024 Result date and time: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will soon announce the results of the Joint Admission Test in Masters or JAM 2024. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can check their results on the official website,  jam.iitm.ac.in

According to the official website, the IIT JAM 2024 Result will be announced on Friday, March 22 and the scorecards will be uploaded on Tuesday, April 2. The exam was conducted for seven papers including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH). Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The institute has already released the provisional answer keys.

JAM 2024 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on February 11, at test centres across the country for admission to around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT.

IIT JAM 2024 Result: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'IIT JAM 2024 Result'
  • It will redirect you to a login where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details
  • IIT JAM 2024 Result will appear on the screen
  • Download IIT JAM 2024 Result and save it for future reference

What are after results?

Based on the IIT JAM 2024 Result, the candidates will be able to enrol themselves into MSc (Two Years), MSc PhD, Joint MSc PhD, MSc.-MTech and other Post-Bachelor Degree courses offered by IISc and IITs. For this, candidates will have to first check the cut-off to check their eligibility for admission.

ALSO READ | AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result anytime on aptet.apcfss.in

