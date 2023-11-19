IIT JAM 2024 application correction facility to start on November 24, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IIT JAM 2024 application correction facility on November 24, 2023

IIT JAM 2024 application correction facility: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will start accepting corrections in the Joint Admission Test for Masters' application form from November 24. Candidates who need to modify the details in their application form can do so by visiting jam.iitm.ac.in. The deadline to submit the application form is not mentioned in the given information on the official website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

As per the scheduled timeline, the IIT JAM 2024 exam will be held on November 24, 2023, at various centers. The online portal for JAM admit cards will be available till January 8, 2024. The results are expected to be announced on March 22, 2024, after which candidates will be able to download their scorecards from April 02, 2024. The admission portal will be opened on April 10, 2024, for the candidates.

It should be noted that JAM Scores would be used for admission to various courses including M.Sc., MSc. Tech, MS Research, MSc MTech dual degree, joint MSc-PhD dual degree. across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country.

According to the data shared by the institute, a total of 3,000 vacant seats will be filled in various postgraduate programs at IITs. More than, 2,000 seats will also be filled in IISc and Centralised counselling process.

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms and are willing to make changes in the information provided by them in their forms can do so from November 24. Candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 300 for changing exam cities, test papers, categories, and genders apart from the applicable difference in the application fee. Candidates who have entered the incorrect category will have to pay more to the institute. Candidates should note that the application fee is non-refundable. As per refund policy, in case the fee amount has been deducted from your bank account, but JAM 2024 application portal does not receive the information due to a technical issue, then, the amount will be automatically credited back to the original account from which the money was deducted. However, this may take a week or more after the closure of the application procedure, said the institute.

