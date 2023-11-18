UP AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling dates out for stray round 2, registration begins

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Stray round 2 vacancy registration starts

UP AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling dates: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), Uttar Pradesh has released NEET UG stray vacancy round 2 counselling schedules for admissions to various government/private colleges in BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS programs. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET(UG)-2023 examination and aspiring for admission to Under Graduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) courses can read the official notice on the official website, upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in.

All those who have not registered in the first, second and third stray vacancy round one counselling can register for the round two stray round process. According to the schedule, the online registration for the round 2 counselling process has been started on the official website, upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in. The last application is November 20, 2023. The registration window with the application fee will remain open from November 18 to November 21.

The candidates will have to remit the registration fee of Rs. 2,000 and security money for government AYUSH college is Rs. 20,000. Those applying for Private AYUSH colleges will have to pay an amount of Rs. 50, 000 as a security fee. Those who have not been allotted any seat in the previous rounds are not required to pay the registration fee and security deposit again. They will be able to exercise the choice filling facility directly.

UP AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling cut-off

According to the notice, the candidates appearing in the second round stray round should have the minimum qualifications as follows.