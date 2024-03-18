AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result anytime on aptet.apcfss.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ap tet results 2024 anytime

The Government of AP, Department of School Education will soon announce the AP Result 2024. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the AP TET 2024 results can download their scores by entering their candidate ID, date of birth, and verification code. The Department has already released the AP TET final answer key.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET ) 2024 was conducted between February 27 and March 9 in two shifts. The first was conducted in Morning from 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift was conducted from 2.30 AM to 5 PM. The provisional answer keys of AP TET 2024 were reportedly released on March 5. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys by March 11. The final answer keys were released on March 13. Based on the final answer keys, the board will release the results.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.