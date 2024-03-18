Monday, March 18, 2024
     
  AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result anytime on aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET Results 2024 will be announced soon on aptet.apcfss.in. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the result's date and time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 11:03 IST
ap tet results 2024 anytime
Image Source : PIXABAY ap tet results 2024 anytime

The Government of AP, Department of School Education will soon announce the AP Result 2024. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the AP TET 2024 results can download their scores by entering their candidate ID, date of birth, and verification code. The Department has already released the AP TET final answer key.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET ) 2024 was conducted between February 27 and March 9 in two shifts. The first was conducted in Morning from 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift was conducted from 2.30 AM to 5 PM. The provisional answer keys of AP TET 2024 were reportedly released on March 5. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys by March 11. The final answer keys were released on March 13. Based on the final answer keys, the board will release the results.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

 

 

Live updates :AP TET Results 2024 Live

  • Mar 18, 2024 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP TET 2024 Live: Validity of TET Certificate

    AP TET certificate/Marks memo shall remain valid for life time in accordance with NCTE guidelines date on June 9, 2021 as amended by the government in G.O.Ms. No. 69 dated October 25, 2021. The certificate will also be availble in digi locker from date and time of TET result.

  • Mar 18, 2024 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: How to download

    • Go to https://aptet.apcfss.in/, the official website of the Department of School Education, Government of AP. 
    • Find the link that reads, 'AP TET Final Results' on the homepage. 
    • A new window will open on your computer. 
    • Enter your login information, including your date of birth, candidate ID, and verification code. 
    • The screen will display your AP TET result.
    • Cross check your results carefully, then save them to your device by pressing Ctrl+S.
