IIT JAM 2024 registration to begin on September 5, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT Jam 2024 registration soon

IIT JAM 2024 registration, IIT JAM 2024 application form: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras is going to commence the registrations for Joint Admission test for Masters on September 5, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for IIT JAM 2023 through the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The window for registration will open till October 13.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on February 11. The admit cards for the same will be allotted on January 8, 2024.

ALSO READ | When will CTET 2023 answer key be released?

IIT JAM 2024: What is the eligibility criteria

To appear in the IIT JAM 2024, the candidates should have completed their bachelor's degree from a recognized university. The candidates who are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programme are also eligible to appear in the said exam. Candidates should note that there is no minimum eligibility criteria to submit applications online.

Prior to 2021, the IIT JAM eligibility requirements specified that general category students needed to score a minimum of 55% overall, or 5.5 CGPA/CPI out of 10, while reserved category candidates needed to earn a minimum of 50% overall, or 5.0 CGPA/CPI. However, this criteria was relaxed fromm 2022 onwards. Now, The only requirement for candidates going forward is a bachelor's degree in a related field; there is no longer a threshold for eligibility.

ALSO READ | NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 registration closes tomorrow, latest updates here

Candidates must also submit a physical fitness certificate while applying. The institute may refuse admission to applicants deemed unfit to pursue a science course.