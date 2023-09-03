When will CTET 2023 answer key be released?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE CTET 2023 answer key soon on ctet.nic.in

CTET 2023, CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Ahead of the results, the provisional answer keys will be released. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results and provisional answer keys have been advised to keep calm and checking on the official website for latest updates.

According to the media reports, the results for Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be released by September end. The candidates will be able to check CTET answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 on ctet.nic.in. After the release of answer keys, the candidates will be allowed to share their feedaback by paying a fee for each question. The board may also share question papers and OMR responses along with the CTET provisional answer keys.

This year, the board had conducted the CTET 2023 on August 20 across the country at 211 exam centres. According to the data, more than 29 lakh candidates had registered for the CTET August exam. Of which, 5,01,719 had applied for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8). The overall percentage was recorded around 80 percent.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSET CTET, ctet.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, ' CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your login details and click on the submit button CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 for future reference

What's next?

Once the answer key is released, the candidates will be able to challenge the provisional answer keys if they found incorrect. The dates for challenging the answer keys will be shared in due course of time. After reviewing the provisional answer keys, the board will share the final answer keys along with the results.

It is expected that the board will release CBSE CTET August 2023 results by the end of September 2023. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for latest updates.