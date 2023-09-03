UP NEET PG counselling 2023: Round 2 dates revised, check new dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 new dates announced

UP NEET PG counselling 2023, UP NEET PG round two schedule, UP NEET PG round 2 date: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has released the revised schedule for round two counselling process for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. Candidates who wish to participate in the round 2 counselling process can do so from tomorrow, September 4.

The window for choice filling will be opened till September 7 till 5 pm.

According to the revised schedule, the window for choice filling will begin from September 4. Earlier, it was scheduled to begin from September 1 to 4. The results for the same were declared on September 8 or 9.

The candidates can download the seat allotment letter from September 10 onwards and report to the allotted institutes between September 11 and 14. The new academic session will commence from September 5.

UP NEET PG counselling 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of DME, dme.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads,'UP NEET PG 2023 counselling date' Candidates are required to fill in the details on the login The choice filling option will appear on the screen Fill out the required details Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

The resignation of the joined candidates from round one and the choice-filling for round two had previously been postponed by the directorate until further notice. The choice was made as a result of the high court of Andhra Pradesh's interim decisions delaying the round 1 final seat allocation.