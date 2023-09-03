NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 registration closes tomorrow, latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 registration closing tomorrow, September 3.

NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 registration, MCC NEET UG counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to close the registration window for the third round counselling process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 tomorrow, September 4. Candidates who wish to participate for the round three for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS, BDS programmes can submit their applications at mcc.nic.in.

The window for choice filling for third round of NEET 2023 counselling will close on September 5. The seat allotment process will take place between September 6 and 7. The results for the same will be announced on September 8.

ALSO READ | UP NEET PG counselling 2023: Round 2 dates revised, check new dates

NEET UG round 3 counselling 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in Click on the undergraduate tab It will take you to the registration window Now, you need to fill out the application form along with the required details Review application before paying fee Pay application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

It should be noted that the the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added two new seats in the seat matrix of round 3 of NEET UG 2023. Eligible candidates may opt for the said seats during choice filling for round 3, according to the official notice.

ALSO READ | NEET SS 2023 exam revised dates announced at natboard.edu.in, check schedule

NEET UG counselling 2023: Important dates