IIT JAM 2024 counselling registration begins, check dates, documents, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT JAM 2024 counselling registration begins

IIT JAM 2024 counselling registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has started the online counselling registration procedure for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2024. All those who have scored equal to or higher than the JAM 2024 cut-off marks for their category can apply for the counselling procedure. The application form for IIT JAM 2024 counselling can be accessed at the official website of IITM, jam.iitm.ac.in. The last date for submission of application form is April 24.

As per the schedule, the first list of JAM admission 2024 will be out on May 31. Candidates must submit their application forms before the last date. IIT JAM counselling 2024 will take place on April 10.

The counselling procedure will have three options - Accept and Freeze, Accept and upgrade, and Reject and Quit. Here are details of the above options:-

Accept and Freeze: This option allows candidates to secure their seats by paying the seat booking fees after confirming the allotted option.

Accept and Upgrade: This option allows candidates to access the allocated option while remaining open to better opportunities in subsequent rounds.

Reject and Quit: This option allows candidates to decline the assigned option and remove their names from the list.

What are documents required for IIT JAM counselling 2024?

Candidates appearing in the IIT JAM 2024 counselling are required to bring the following documents at the time of the counselling procedure. All the documents must be brought in original as well as photocopies.