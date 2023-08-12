IIMC admission 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result announced for PG courses, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIMC Round 1 seat allotment result list out for post graduate courses

IIMC admission 2023, IIMC admission 2023 round 1 seat allotment: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released round one seat allotment results today, August 12. All those who applied for the post graduation admission counselling process can check the seat allotment list at the official website of IIMC, iimc.admissions.nic.in.

All those who have successfully qualified in the common university entrance test - post graduate (CUET PG 2023) and have secured All India Rank (AIR) are eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to IIMC. The institute will release the opening and closing ranks on the official website.

Candidates can refer to the easy steps below to download first round IIMC PG seat allotment result online.

ALSO READ | CBSE 2024: Board issues revised schedule for classes 10th, 12th admissions; details here

IIMC round one seat allotment result 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IIMC, iimc.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'IIMC round one seat allotment result 2023' It will take you to a new window where you need to enter your login credentials and click on the submit button IIMC round one seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save IIMC round one seat allotment result 2023 for future reference

ALSO READ | Registration date for PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test extended till August 17, details here

The candidates can submit freeze their option, documents, application fee for seat acceptance, and response query from August 14 to 18. The candidate will also have to remit an amount of Rs. 20, 000 to secure the allocated seat.