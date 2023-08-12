CBSE 2024: Board issues revised schedule for classes 10th, 12th admissions; details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 2024 Board issues revised schedule

CBSE 2024, CBSE 2024 admission: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding schedule of activities related to direct admission in class 10, and 12th. The notice is regarding the subject change, LOC, registration, CWSN candidates etc. for class 9th and 11th. The notice can be read at the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

According to the notice, CBSE schools will get an amended schedule.This year, the amended schedule should be strictly followed by the schools so that other activies of the exams 2024 could be completed on time. The board has also released a document framework and guidelines for class 10th and 12th certificate exams for the schools to refer to.

According to the notice, the submission of LOC for class 10th and 12th will take place between Agusut 14 and September 13 without late fees. With late fee, the online application window will be activated from September 14 to 22.

According to the guidelines, the schools have to give admission, compile cases of direct admissions seperately for classes 10th and 12th and send them to the concerned regional office. If any deficiencies in the application form, can be resolved latest by August 31.

Schools will have to compile the data of students with special needs and sent it to the regional office, the resolve any issue of deficiency and submit the details in the LOC portal latest by August 31. Schools will also have to compile the attendance data for classes 10th and 12th upto January 1 and submit it by January 15. They will have to fulfil the requirement latest by January 20. Schools will receive approvals from the CBSE latest by January 31.