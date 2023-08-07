CBSE Class 10, 12 2023 Re-evaluation, verification LOT 3 results OUT at cbseresults.nic.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10, 12 2023 Re-evaluation, verification LOT 3 results announced

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023, CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023 reverification, CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023 verification LOT 3: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of re-evaluation and verification LOT 3 for class 10th and 12th. The students who applied for the CBSE Board Class 10 re-evaluation 2023 and CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification 2023 can check their scores at the board's official website.

On August 4, the board had announced the secondary school supplementary results. The results for class 12th compartment exams were declared on August 1. Students had the option of requesting a copy of their evaluated answer sheets as well as a verification of their respective exam from the board.

According to the supplementary results, 47.40% students were declared pass in Class 10 and 47.50% in Class 12.

CBSE class 10, 12 re-evaluation, verification results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'Class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 3 Result 2023 – Announced on 7th August 2023' or 'Class X – After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 3 Result 2023 – Announced on 7th August 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number, school number, admit card id given on the admit card and click on submit button Then, the re-evaluation, verification results 2023 will appear on the screen Download CBSE re-evaluation, verification results 2023 and save it for future reference

