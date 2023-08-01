CBSE 12th compartment result 2023 OUT on cbseresults.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 12th compartment result 2023 declared

CBSE 12th compartment result 2023, CBSE 12th compartment result 2023 direct download link: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12th compartment result 2023 today, August 1. All those who appeared in the supplementary exam/compartment exam can download the reuslts from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in.

CBSE compartment exam 2023 were conducted between July 17 and 22. The students who took to the imporvement exam this year can check their results using their roll number, date of birth. The direct link to the CBSE 12th compartment result 2023 can be accessed directly by clicking on the below link.

CBSE 12th compartment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE 12th compartment result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to roll number, date of birth and other details CBSE 12th compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save CBSE 12th compartment result 2023 for future reference

CBSE 12th compartment result 2023: Statistics

This year, a total of 60, 419 students appeared for the CBSE improvement exam out of which 43, 200 were boys and 17,219 were females. While, 1,20,742 candidates appeared for the compartment exam. of which, 78, 612 were boys and 42,130 were female candidates.