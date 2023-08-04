CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in; Download marksheet here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Declared

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the result for CBSE class 10 compartment examination for 2022-23 academic session. Students who appeared for the CBSE 10th supplementary exams can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Students will have key in their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID in order to access and download the CBSE class 10 compartment marksheet. CBSE conducted the class 10th compartment exams between July 17 and 22, 2023. Students can also download their mark sheets from Digilocker after the declaration of results. Also, they can collect a separate marksheet for the re-exam from their respective schools.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

Search for the 'CBSE 10th compartment result 2023' link and click on it

It will take you to the login page where you need to roll number, date of birth and other details

CBSE 10th compartment marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save CBSE 12th compartment result PDF for future reference.

Direct Link: CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023