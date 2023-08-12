Registration date for PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test extended till August 17, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV m yashasvi scholarship entrance exam registration date 2023 extended, details here

PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test registration date, PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test date: National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date of registration for the Prime Minister Yasasvi Yojana Entrance Test (PM Yasasvi 2023). According to the official update, the last date of registration is August 17. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at yet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date was scheduled for August 10. The candidates are now allowed to submit the online applications by August 17. The correction in the particulars of application form can be done between August 18 and 22 at yet.nta.ac.in.

ALSO READ | MP NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 dates out on dme.mponline.gov.in, schedule here

There will be no change in the exam date. The candidates who are applying for the said entrance exam will have to appear on September 29. The candidates have been advised to regulary check the NTA website for any further updates. According to the official noitce, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or by email at yet@nta.ac.in with any questions or clarifications.

How to apply for PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test?

Visit the official website of NTA YET, yet.nta.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test' available on the homepage Now, register yourself and proceed with your application form Upload documents, pay application fee and other details PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test will appear on the screen Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to the online application form

ALSO READ | AILET 2024: NLU Delhi begins registration for BA LLB, LLM, PhD courses at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance exam pattern

The PM Yasasvi 2023 entrance test will be held in paper pen mode. The questions will be asked in Objective type format. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The question paper will be set in English and Hindi Language. Candidates can directly acess the registration link by clicking on the above link.