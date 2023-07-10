ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration deadline today; Direct link, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration ends today

CSEET July 2023 Registration Last Date: The Insitute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration process for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 July session exam today, July 10. Candidates who have not yet applied for the CS CSEET July 2023, can fill the online application form through the official website-- icsi.edu.

Earlier the application process was scheduled to be closed on July 4, 2023. Applicants must have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent. Candidates who have completed graduation or postgraduation with minimum 50 percent marks or have cleared the final examination of ICAI/ICMAI or foundation exam of ICSI are eligible to take direct admission in CS Executive programme.

CSEET July 2023 Application Form: Documents Required

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Class 12 board exam admit card (if appearing)

Class 12 Pass Certificate or Marksheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

A valid photo identity proof

ALSO READ | Schools to remain closed in these states amid heavy rains | Check list here

CSEET July 2023 Application Form: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu, the official website of ICSI.

Step 2: Click on the “Online Services“ tab and then click on the drop-down option “Register for CSEET”.

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Re-check the application and pay the CSEET exam fees.

Step 5: Submit it and download the CSEET July 2023 application form for further needs.