ICSI CS December 2023 exam dates out on icsi.edu, details here

ICSI CS December 2023 exam dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the exam dates for ICSI CS December 2023 today, June 16, 2023. Students who wish to appear in the Company Secretary (CS) December 2023 exam can check and download the ICSI CS exam date sheet from the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.
According to the exam schedule, the CS December 2023 will be held from December 21 to December 30 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours (2 PM to 5 PM). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.
ALSO READ | KCET 2023 final answer key out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Here's how to download
ICSI CS December 2023 exam date sheet
|Date and Day
|Executive Programme
(Syllabus – 2017)
|Executive Programme
(Syllabus – 2022)
|Professional Programme
(Syllabus- 2017)
|December, 21
|Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws
|Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws
|Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics
|December, 22
|Securities Laws and Capital Markets
|Capital Market and Securities Laws
|Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due
Diligence
|December, 23
|Company Law
|Company Law and Practice
|Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges
|December, 24
|Economic, Business and Commercial Laws
|Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property
Laws
|Advanced Tax Laws
|December, 25
|No exam
|No exam
|No exam
|December, 26
|Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure
|Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour
Laws
|Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and
Winding – up
|December, 27
|Corporate and Management Accounting
|Tax Laws and Practice
|Multidisciplinary Case Studies
|December, 28
|Tax Laws
|Corporate Accounting and Financial Management
|Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances
|December, 29
|Financial and Strategic Management
|No Exam
|Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances
and Remedies
|December, 30
|No Exam
|No Exam
|
Elective 1 out of below 5 subjects
ALSO READ | CUET 2023 UG admit card for June 18 exam released on cuet.samarth.ac.in, Here's how to download
ICSI CS December 2023 exam date sheet: How to download?
- Visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu
- Click on the examination
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023'
- It will take you to the PDF
- Download ICSI CS December 2023 exam datesheet and take a printout of the same for future reference