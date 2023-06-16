ICSI CS December 2023 exam dates out on icsi.edu, details here

Friday, June 16, 2023
     
ICSI CS December 2023 exam date and time released on icsk.edu. Check exam dates, admit card dates, how to download, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2023 18:17 IST
ICSI CS December 2023 exam dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the exam dates for ICSI CS December 2023 today, June 16, 2023. Students who wish to appear in the Company Secretary (CS) December 2023 exam can check and download the ICSI CS exam date sheet from the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

According to the exam schedule, the CS December 2023 will be held from December 21 to December 30 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours (2 PM to 5 PM). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

ICSI CS December 2023 exam date sheet

Date and Day Executive Programme

(Syllabus – 2017)

 Executive Programme
(Syllabus – 2022)		 Professional Programme
(Syllabus- 2017)
December, 21 Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics
December, 22 Securities Laws and Capital Markets Capital Market and Securities Laws Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due
Diligence
December, 23 Company Law Company Law and Practice Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges 
December, 24 Economic, Business and Commercial Laws Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property
Laws		 Advanced Tax Laws
December, 25 No exam No exam No exam
December, 26 Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour
Laws		 Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and
Winding – up 
December, 27 Corporate and Management Accounting Tax Laws and Practice  Multidisciplinary Case Studies 
December, 28 Tax Laws Corporate Accounting and Financial Management Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances
December, 29 Financial and Strategic Management No Exam Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances
and Remedies 
December, 30 No Exam No Exam

Elective 1 out of below 5 subjects

  • Banking - Law and Practice
  • Insurance - Law and Practice
  • Intellectual Property Rights – Laws and Practices
  • Labour Laws and Practice
  • Insolvency – Law and Practice

ICSI CS December 2023 exam date sheet: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu
  2. Click on the examination
  3. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023'
  4. It will take you to the PDF
  5. Download ICSI CS December 2023 exam datesheet and take a printout of the same for future reference

