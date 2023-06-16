ICSI CS December 2023 exam dates out on icsi.edu, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS December 2023 exam schedule at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2023 exam dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the exam dates for ICSI CS December 2023 today, June 16, 2023. Students who wish to appear in the Company Secretary (CS) December 2023 exam can check and download the ICSI CS exam date sheet from the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

According to the exam schedule, the CS December 2023 will be held from December 21 to December 30 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours (2 PM to 5 PM). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

ICSI CS December 2023 exam date sheet

Date and Day Executive Programme (Syllabus – 2017) Executive Programme

(Syllabus – 2022) Professional Programme

(Syllabus- 2017) December, 21 Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics December, 22 Securities Laws and Capital Markets Capital Market and Securities Laws Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due

Diligence December, 23 Company Law Company Law and Practice Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges December, 24 Economic, Business and Commercial Laws Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property

Laws Advanced Tax Laws December, 25 No exam No exam No exam December, 26 Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour

Laws Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and

Winding – up December, 27 Corporate and Management Accounting Tax Laws and Practice Multidisciplinary Case Studies December, 28 Tax Laws Corporate Accounting and Financial Management Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances December, 29 Financial and Strategic Management No Exam Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances

and Remedies December, 30 No Exam No Exam Elective 1 out of below 5 subjects Banking - Law and Practice

Insurance - Law and Practice

Intellectual Property Rights – Laws and Practices

Labour Laws and Practice

Insolvency – Law and Practice

ICSI CS December 2023 exam date sheet: How to download?