CUET 2023 UG admit card for June 18 exam released on cuet.samarth.ac.in, Here's how to download

CUET 2023 UG admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 admit card today, June 16, 2023. All those who are going to appear in the CUET 2023 exam scheduled to be held on June 18, 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can check their subjects, exam dates, exam centers, and other details on their admit cards. Candidates should note that if the admit card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible will be available in due course of time. Candidates who have yet not received their admit cards will get their admit cards in due course of the time.

The testing agency has already released the admit cards and city intimation slip for more than 26 lakh candidates for CUET (UG) – 2023 scheduled on 21 to 31 May 2023 and 01 to 17 June 2023

CUET 2023 UG admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.9in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET 2023 UG admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details CUET 2023 UG admit card will appear on the screen Download and save CUET 2023 UG admit card for future reference

Candidates have been advised to go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The aforesaid examination will also be conducted on 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23 June 2023. The Admit Card / City Intimation Slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23 June 2023 will also be released in subsequent days, reads the official notice.