CUET PG 2023 admit card released for June 17, download at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 17 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) - 2023] on its website. Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the exam on June 17 can download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page available on cuet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency has already released the city intimation slip and admit cards for the exam scheduled on 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 13, 14, 15, and 16 June 2023. The admit cards for June 17, 2023 exam now has been uploaded on the website https://cuet.nta.nic .in/ for about 65929 candidates. According to an official announcement, candidates must download their CUET (PG) 2023 Examination Admit Card using their Application No. and Date of Birth and carefully read all of the instructions on it and in the Information Bulletin.

Candidates should note that the date, shift, time, and address of the examination Centre as mentioned in the Admit Card will not be changed. Candidates must appear in the said exam on the day mentioned on their admit cards. Candidates who have yet not received their admit card and exam city intimation slip should note that their Test papers will be scheduled in due course. Candidates can refer to the public Notice dated: 31 May 2023 available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2023 admit card' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your essential details CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

