CUET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT for June 15 to 17 exams; Get download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 phase 6 admit card released

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET UG 2023 admit card for exam scheduled between June 15 and June 17, 2023. The CUET UG admit card 2023 for phase 6 exams is hosted on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their CUET hall ticket using the application number and date of birth.

The sixth phase of CUET UG exam will be held on June 15,16 and 17, 2023. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card, along with the self declaration form and a valid photo ID proof. As per the official notification, the NTA has already issued the admit card for more than 26 lac candidates so far.

CUET UG 2023 Phase-wise Exam Dates

Phase 1 - May 21 to 24

Phase 2 - May 25 to 28

Phase 3 - May 29 to June 2

Phase 4 - June 5 to 8

Phase 5 - June 9 to 11

Phase 6 - June 14 to June 17

Phase 7 - June 21 to June 23

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 final phase exams to be conducted from June 12, check datesheet and other updates

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to launch CSAS portal for UG, PG Admissions today

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to download their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 online from the website.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Go to the 'Download Admit Card' tab on the homepage. Next, enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit button. Download the CUET UG admit card PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG Admit Card 2023