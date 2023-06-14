DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to launch CSAS portal for UG, PG Admissions today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU to launch CSAS 2023portal today

The University of Delhi will launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2023) admission portal for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes today, June 14. The official website -- ugadmission.uod.ac.in will host the CSAS 2023 admission portal.

Aspirants who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) and CUET PG 2023 will be eligible to apply for the CSAS counselling process for 2023-24 academic session. Alike last year, this time also the university is offering admission to students in its UG and PG courses through the CUET scores. Nearly 70 DU colleges will admit students on the basis of CUET scores.

Students will have to register on the CSAS 2023 admission portal and appear for the counselling process in order to get a seat in DU affiliated colleges. According to reports, the university is fully prepared to take admissions to UG and PG programmes through CUET. DU will launch two separate portals for admissions to UG and PG programmes.

ALSO READ | DU UG Admission: Delhi University rejigs norms for ECA, sports supernumerary seats

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Delhi University plans to increase foreign students intake 20% this academic year

Also, this year, the university has changed norms for students who are applying for undergraduate admissions under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota. As per the new norms, 20 percent of total supernumerary seats can be filled in a particular college through ECA and sports quotas.