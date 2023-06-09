CUET UG 2023 final phase exams to be conducted from June 12, check datesheet and other updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2023 final phase exam dates out on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 final phase exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the final phase exam dates for Common University Entrance Tests for Undergraduates (CUET UG 2023). According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from June 12 to June 17. The notice in this regard can be read at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The testing agency has yet not released the city intimation slip and admits cards for the final phase of the CUET UG 2023. According to the notice, the intimation slip and admit cards will be released later. Those who have yet not received admit card/city intimation slip or any of the test papers will be scheduled in Phase 6 which will be conducted on 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023, and June 21, 22, and 23 will serve as the buffer dates, read official notification. This round will be treated as the final phase for CUET UG 2023.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, City Intimation Slip OUT for June 9-11 exams; Direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the CUET UG 2023 in four phases - Phase 1 was held from May 21 to 24, phase 2 took place from May 25 to 28, Phase 3 held from May 29 to June 2 and Phase 4 was conducted from June 5 to 8. Presently, Phase 5 exams are under and will conclude on June 11. A total of 1.27 lakh candidates registered for the fifth round. The admit cards and city intimation slips are available on the official website. Candidates who have yet not downloaded CUET UG 2023 admit card and city intimation slip can do so by accessing the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.