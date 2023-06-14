CUET PG Admit Card 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 16 exam released

CUET PG Admit Card: The admit card for the CUET PG 2023 exam to be held on June 16 has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET PG admit card 2023 has been hosted on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

Candidates must carry the CUET admit card with them on exam day as they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without it. Along with the admit card, candidates should also have to carry a valid ID proof at the exam centre. Candidates can also download their CUET PG admit card through the below mentioned steps.

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official site cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit details and the CUET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Direct link to download CUET PG admit card 2023

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: NTA Helpline Desk

Candidates must verify the details mentioned in their CUET PG admit card soon after downloading it. In case the candidates faces any difficulty in downloading their CUET admit card, they may contact at 011 - 40759000, 69227700 or may write to cuetug@nta.ac.in.