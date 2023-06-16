KCET 2023 final answer key out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KCET 2023 final answer key download at at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in,

KCET 2023 final answer keys: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the final answer keys today for Common Entrance Test 2023 (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Maths). Candidates who appeared in the KCET 2023 exam can download subjectwise KCET 2023 final answer keys from the official website of KCET - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The exam authority declared the common entrance test results on June 15, 2023. Those who have yet not checked their marks can do so by visiting the official website or can access the link given below.

KCET 2023 final answer keys: How to check?

Visit the official website of cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Common Entrance Test 2023 (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Maths)' A PDF will appear on the screen Click on it and download the Common Entrance Test 2023 respective answer key (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Maths) for future reference

KCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20 and 21 in 592 exam centers across the state. According to the data, a total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 2,44,345 candidates appeared for the exam. 43,316 candidates appeared for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths exams while 3,917 candidates appeared for PCB and 1, 96, 112 candidates appeared for both exams.

More than 2.03 lakh candidates qualified for engineering. Vignesh Nataraj from Bengaluru secured first rank in the common entrance test with 97.8 percent followed by Arjun Krishnaswamy from Bengaluru secured 97.5 percent and Samrudh Shetty from Dharward secured 97.1 percent.