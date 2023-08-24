GATE 2024 Registration begins at gate2024.iisc.ac.in today, direct link, steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 registration started

GATE 2024 Registrations: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will start the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) form filling process today, August 24. Candidates willing to pursue the postgraduate programmes from IITs, IISC, IIITs, NITs and others can appaer for the GATE examination. The official website-- gate2024.iisc.ac.in is hosting the GATE 2024 registration portal till September 29.

The last date to fill in the GATE 2024 application form with a late fee is October 13. Candidates who will successfully completed the registration process can make correction in their application from November 7 to 11, 2023. The entrance exam will be organised on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 in two sessions from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. GATE qualified candidates will become eligible to apply for various fellowships awarded by many Government organizations like DRDO, BARC, ISRO etc.

GATE 2024 Application Form: Documents Required

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

SC/ST certificate in pdf format (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity document.

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps?

Official Website: Applicants are firstly required to visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Registration Link: Find and click on the GATE 2024 registration link

Generate Log in Credentials: Applicants will have to enter name, email address, and phone number to generate GATE 2024 log in credentials

Application Form fill up: Next, click on the form fill up link, log in with generated credentials and fill in the GATE 2024 application application form as instructed

Upload Documents: Verify the details filled in the application form and proceed to upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Pay Application Fee: Now, make payment of the application fee through debit/credit/net banking

Final Submission: Finally, submit the GATE application form 2024 and download the confirmation page for future use.

Direct Link: GATE 2024 Application Form