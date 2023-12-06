GATE 2024 exam dates released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2024 exam dates out

GATE 2024 exam date sheet: The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) has released the exam date sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2024) exam. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for GATE 2024 on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

As per the official calendar, the exams are scheduled to take place from February 3 to 11. The exams will be held in two shifts - from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. According to an official statement, the exams for civil engineering, computer science, and information technology (CS) will be conducted in multiple sessions. The admit cards will be released on January 3, 2024. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Check GATE 2024 exam schedule

Date Forenoon Afternoon February 3 Architecture and Planning, CY - Chemistry, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science and Engineering Production, and Industrial Engineering Geomatics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics February 4 Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Humanities and Social Sciences Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering February 10 Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Metallurgical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science Computer Science and Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences February 11 Electronics and Communication Engineering Electrical Engineering

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities for admission into postgraduate programs. The Test is conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB).