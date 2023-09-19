DU UG 2023 special spot admission round vacant seat list out at admission.uod.ac.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG 2023 special spot admission round vacant seat list released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG special spot admission round 2023, DU UG special spot admission round vacant seat list: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the special spot admission round vacancy list for admission to various undergraduate programs. Candidates can check the vacant seat list for the special spot admission round at the official CSAS portal.

The candidates can register for DU UG special spot admission round based on the list of vacant seats available and complete the choice-filling process. The window for the spot admission round will close tomorrow, September 20. Candidates participating in the special spot admission round can complete the application process through the CSAS portal.

The list of vacant seats for DU UG 2023 special spot admission round is available on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Special spot admission round 2023 vacant seat list: How to download

Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, ' Special Spot UG Admission Round SM vacant seats'

It will take you to a new PDF

Check college-wise vacant seats and save the PDF for future reference

According to the official notification, The exact number of seats may vary due to reconciliations, withdrawals, cancellations, etc. The seat allocation will be done based on the availability of seats, program-specific merit, order of preference of college (Program + college), and category.

Candidates will have to take admission to the seat allocated in a special spot admission round mandatorily for entry to the undergraduate programs. Otherwise, their admission to the allocated seat will be cancelled.

What's next?

Based on the vacant seats, the candidates are required to submit their applications for the special spot admission round by September 20. Candidates have been advised to mark their choice of course and college depending on the availability of seats as power their category while submitting their applications for the special spot admission round. The varsity will release the special spot admission round allotment result on September 21. After that, the candidates will have to 'accept' the allocated seats between September 21 and 22. The colleges will verify and approve the online applications between September 21 and 23. The last date for online payment of the admission fee is September 24.