DU UG 2023 special spot admission vacancy list to be out today at du.ac.in; check details

DU UG 2023 special spot admission vacancy list will be released today, September 18. Check spot admission registration schedule, how to download, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2023 11:49 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG 2023 special spot admission vacancy list will be released today, September 18.

DU UG 2023 admission, DU UG 2023 special spot admission, DU UG special spot admission 2023: The University of Delhi is going to release DU UG 2023 special round spot admission registration today, September 18. According to the official website, the link to the special spot admission will be activated at 5 pm today, September 18. Candidates who applied for CSAS 2023 admission and have not been admitted to any college on the date of announcement of the special spot admission round can participate in the counselling process. 

The link to the DU UG 2023 special spot admission round registration will be available on the CSAS portal. Before the start of the registrations, however, the varsity will be releasing the vacancy list of remaining seats in the affiliate colleges. 

DU UG 2023 special spot admission: How to register

  • Visit the official website of DU CSAS
  • Click on the Undergraduate admission
  • Log in with your credentials such as application number, and password
  • Enter the details in the registration link
  • Fill out choices for the admission allotment
  • Save the choices and click on submit

 

