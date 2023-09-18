DU UG 2023 special spot admission vacancy list to be out today at du.ac.in; check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG 2023 special spot admission vacancy list will be released today, September 18.

DU UG 2023 admission, DU UG 2023 special spot admission, DU UG special spot admission 2023: The University of Delhi is going to release DU UG 2023 special round spot admission registration today, September 18. According to the official website, the link to the special spot admission will be activated at 5 pm today, September 18. Candidates who applied for CSAS 2023 admission and have not been admitted to any college on the date of announcement of the special spot admission round can participate in the counselling process.

The link to the DU UG 2023 special spot admission round registration will be available on the CSAS portal. Before the start of the registrations, however, the varsity will be releasing the vacancy list of remaining seats in the affiliate colleges.

DU UG 2023 special spot admission: How to register