DU Law Admission 2023 registration last date extended, details here

DU BA LLB Admission, DU BBA LLB Hons admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date of registration for BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) programmes for the academic year 2023-24. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of application forms is October 10, 4.59 p.m. Candidates can submit their applications at the official website, law.uod.ac.in. The registration process was started on September 29.

To apply for the above course, one should have cleared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of CLAT scores only. Apart from ClAT 2023, the candidate should have passed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognized board. Candidates from Open, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories should have secured 45 per cent marks or more in aggregate and SC, ST and PwBD candidates, candidates should have secured 40 per cent marks or more in aggregate.

DU Law Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website, law.uod.ac.in

Register yourself first

Create login

Login to the account

Fill out the application form

Upload all necessary documents, pay the application fee and click on submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

In order to apply online for the above courses, the candidates are required to pay a registration fee. For the General Category, OBC-NCL and EWS, the registration will be charged Rs. 1500 and for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates is Rs 1000.

The candidates would need their class 10, and 12 certificates, mark sheets, CLAT 2023 scorecard, category certificate, EWS certificate, and any other quota certificate while applying to the online applications. The fee for the program is Rs. 1.90 lakh.