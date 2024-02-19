CUET UG 2024: New changes expected in entrance exam process, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET UG 2024 applications soon

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to bring in some new changes to the undergraduate university course entrance exam, this year. As per the media reports, if the number of applications exceeds 1.5 lakh, the testing agency will conduct the exam in pen-paper mode; otherwise, the examination will be computer-based, i.e. CBT only. Additionally, there might be a major change in CUET-UG 2024, where most papers will likely be held in a single shift.

Subjects will be six in the entrance exam

The CUET Advisory Committee comprises representatives from Central Universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency has plans to announce the CUET 2024 exam dates by the end of this week. The Common Entrance Test for graduate programs is expected to be a hybrid, and the number of subjects candidates can choose from may be limited to 6 instead of the current 10.

Application Process starts by the end of February

As per media reports, the online application process is expected to commence by the end of February. For papers with a large number of registrations and certain areas such as Kashmir, Jharkhand, and some parts of the Northeast, the exams will be conducted in pen-paper mode just like in Medical Entrance exams such as NEET-UG. However, for papers with a lower number of applications, the exams will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

Wherever possible, the majority of the exams will take place in a single session. Subjects such as English, Maths, Physics and Chemistry will most likely be conducted in the pen-and-paper format. CUET-UG, which has a large number of applicants, is the second-largest entrance exam in the country.