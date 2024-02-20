CSIR UGC NET JRF December 2023 Result ANNOUNCED at csirhrdg.re.in, check list of shortlisted candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CSIR UGC NET JRF December 2023 Result direct link

CSIR UGC NET JRF December 2023 Result: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Human Resource Development Group (CSIR-HRDG) has announced the results of the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor. All those who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET JRF December 2023 exam can download their results from the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. The list of the shortlisted candidates and subject-wise cut marks are available on the official website.

According to the results, a total of 1,424 candidates have been shortlisted for the JRF NET Result. Additionally, 23 candidates have passed the test specifically for JRF. Furthermore, 34 candidates have cleared the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) exam and are eligible for Lectureship/Assitant Professor Posts, if they meet the UGC's MSc criteria. According to the notice, 1875 candidates have cleared JRF NET UGC, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

The shortlisted includes the details of the remaining categories of the JRF results, shortlisting around 6,900 candidates. Candidates can download their results by following the details given below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET JRF December 2023 Result?

Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Click on the 'News and Announcement' Section

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET JRF December 2023 Result'

It will redirect you to the result document

Check your result and save it for future reference

Along with the results, the institute has uploaded the CSIR UGC NET JRF December 2023 cut-off marks. Individuals can download the same from the official website or by clicking on the below-provided link.