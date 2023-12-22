CSIR UGC NET December 2023 admit card released, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSIR UGC NET December 2023 admit card download link is available at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for CSIR University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship. All those who applied for the said exam can download their call letters using their call letters from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the written exam will be conducted on December 26, 27, and 28 at various exam centres in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download CSIR UGC NET December 2023 admit card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card link'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the login details

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy of the same for future use

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Important Guidelines

Upon fulfilling qualifying conditions, candidates will receive provisional admit cards, contingent on their fulfilment of requirements. The candidates should note that the delivery of these admit cards will not be via mail. Candidates are advised against tampering with or modifying any information on their admit cards. It should be noted that while the issuance of an admit card is granted, it does not assure eligibility, as a more thorough evaluation will take place during subsequent phases of the admission process. Candidates are urged to keep a saved copy of their admit cards for future reference.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Are CSIR UGC NET December 2023 admit cards released?

Answer. Yes, CSIR UGC NET December 2023 admit cards have been released by the National Testing Agency. The direct link to the call letters can be accessed by clicking on the pasted link given in this article.

2. What is the exam date and time for CSIR UGC NET December 2023?

Answer. The CSIR UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted on December 26, 27, and 28 at various exam centres in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted in Morning (from 9 am to 12 noon) and the second shift will be conducted in the Afternoon (from 3 pm to 6 pm).

3. What else will be required on the exam day?

Answer. Candidates appearing in CSIR UGC NET December 2023 are required to carry their call letter along with a valid identity proof on the exam day.