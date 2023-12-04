CLAT 2024 provisional answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, last date to raise objections is Dec 5

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2024 provisional answer key out

CLAT 2024 provisional answer key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer keys for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 for admission to postgraduate, and undergraduate programs. Candidates who appeared in the CLAT 2023 exam can download provisional answer keys from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2024 exam was conducted on December 3 from 2 PM to 4 PM in offline mode. The exam was held in 139 exam centres across the country as per the consortium of NLUs. According to the media reports, 97.03 per cent of candidates appeared for the undergraduate exam, while 93.92 per cent of candidates took the postgraduate exam. The provisional answer keys have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have any objection against the provisional answer keys may raise objections by December 5, 2023, by 9 am.

CLAT 2024 provisional answer key: How to raise objections?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login to your CLAT account

Click on the 'submit objections'

Select on the Question Booklet set, 'Type of Objection'.i.e. 'About the 'answer key' or 'about the question', as appropriate

Select question number, enter your objection details, and click on the 'submit objection'

Make a Payment

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What's next?

After submitting objections, the exam authority will review the representations received from candidates. After that, the committee will release the final answer keys and results. Candidates should note that each objection raised against the provisional answer key will be charged Rs. 1000/- to candidates.

When will the CLAT 2024 result be released?

According to media reports, the result is expected to be released in a week from now. Before that, the consortium will release the CLAT answer key. Candidates are advised to