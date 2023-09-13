CAT 2023 registration ends today on iimcat.ac.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 registration window closes today, September 13.

CAT 2023 registration, CAT 2023 exam date, CAT 2023 application form: The online registration process for Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 will close today, September 13. All those who are willing to appear in the management entrance test and have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website, iimcat.ac.in before 5 PM. The window for the registration process opened on August 2.

This year, The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is administrating Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 25. According to the schedule, the admit cards will be allotted on October 25. The entrance test will be conducted in three sessions at various test centres spread across around 155 test cities. According to the official notification, the candidates will have six optional cities to select for the exam in their application forms. The exam authority will try to allocate one of the chosen options to each candidate. The candidate should note that once an exam center is assigned to the candidate, there will be no changes allowed.

Candidates have been advised to be cautious while applying, as no changes in the category will be entertained after registration. A step-by-step process is given below to register for the common admission test (CAT 2023).

IIM CAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates holding Bachelor's degree or persuing their final year of graduation from any stream are eligible to apply for CAT 2023.

IIM CAT 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'registration for CAT 2023'

Register yourself by providing email id, mobile number, and other personal details

Select your cities of your choice from the available options in the form

May payment of the application fee and click on 'submit'

Download IIM CAT 2023 application form and save it for future reference

IIM CAT 2023: Registration Fee

The candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD category are required to pay Rs. 1,200, while it is Rs. 2,400 for the candidates of other categories. Candidates should note that once the application fee is paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances, according to the official notification.

