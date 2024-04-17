CA May admit card 2024: ICAI releases hall ticket for inter, and final exams, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CA May admit card 2024 out

CA admit card 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today released the admit cards for the intermediate, and final exams. Candidates who applied for the CA inter and final exams can now download their hall tickets using their credentials on the login page, icai.org.

The CA May 22024 exams are scheduled to be conducted in offline mode from May 2 to 17. Candidates can check their exam schedule on their hall tickets. Candidates are advised to read the instructions mentioned on their hall tickets before appearing in the exam.

CA May admit card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of CA, icai.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here To Download Admit Card For Intermediate Exam MAY 2024, or Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam MAY 2024'

Click on the respective link of the exam you applied for

Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'download'

CA May admit card 2024 for inter and final exams will appear on the screen

Download CA May admit card 2024 and save it for future reference



Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam MAY 2024

Candidates are advised to download CA May admit card 2024 for inter and final exam in advance and keep a copy for future reference. The board will not issue any paper admit cards. Candidates will have to carry the soft copy on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall without an admit card. Candidates are required to carry their identity proofs along with the admit card. Candidates can directly download CA May 2024 admit card by clicking on the provided link given in this article.

Candidates are advised to verify all the details such as names, registration numbers, photographs, signatures, centres, medium, group etc. on their admit cards. In case of any error or mistakes, they are required to contact to the exam authority immediately.