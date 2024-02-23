ATMA result 2024 postponed to February 24, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ATMA result 2024 released

ATMA result 2024: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has revised the result date for Management Admissions (ATMA 2024)for admission to PG programs. According to the official notice, the ATMA 2024 result will be announced on February 24, 2024. Candidates who took the exam on February 18th will be able to download their ATMA scorecards from the official website, atmaaims.com, once released. The exam is meant for admission to various management courses such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, and MMS, as well as PGDM courses in AICTE-approved institutes in Maharashtra. The admission to these courses will be based on the ATMA scores.

It should be noted that the institute does not send hard copies of the ATMA results/scorecards to the candidates via email or post. Therefore, all the candidates are required to log in to the web portal to check the results.

ATMA result 2024: Details on Scorecards

The students can cross-check the following details mentioned on the ATMA result 2024 scorecards.

Aspirant's name

Test date

Roll Number

PID Number

Sectional scaled score

Total scaled score

Sectional percentile

Overall percentile

Result validation key

Admission year

About the exam:

ATMA is a national exam conducted by the Association of the Indian Management Schools for admission to various courses including MBA, PGDM, MMS, MCA, and PGDBA. Over 750 management institutes accept ATMA scores for admission to their management programmes. The exam aims to assess the aptitude of candidates, which is necessary for higher management studies.

