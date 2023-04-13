AP EAPCET 2023 Registration deadline in two days; Apply soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP EAPCET 2023 application process to end on April 15

AP EAPCET 2023 Registration: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, will close the application window for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) on April 15. Interested candidates can register for the AP EAPCET 2023 examination without paying any late fee through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2023 application link with a late fee of Rs 500 will be activated till April 30, 2023. The university will activate the AP EAPCET correction window will open between May 4 and May 6, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 Application Fee

Stream OC BC SC,ST Engineering Rs 600 Rs 550 Rs 500 Agriculture Rs 600 Rs 550 Rs 500 Engineering and Agriculture (Both streams) Rs 1,200 Rs 1,100 Rs 1,000

AP EAPCET 2023: Exam Date

The AP EAPCET 2023 entrance exam for Engineering stream is scheduled to be held from May 15 to May 18, 2023, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 22 to May 23, 2023. The university will issue the AP EAPCET hall ticket on May 9, 2023.

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2023 Application correction window opens; Make changes till April 14

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 15 exam OUT; Download link here

About AP EAPCET 2023

JNTU Anantapur is conducting the AP EAPCET 2023 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Bio-Technology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH or BFSc, BPharmacy, Pharm D courses.